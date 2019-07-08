At home, in India

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One look at Kateryna Ivanova or ‘Katya’ and it would be difficult to imagine her rendering Hindi songs fluently. Katya comfortably belts out one Bollywood number after the next, much to her audience’s delight and surprise as they groove and sing along to her renditions of catchy tunes.

CE caught up with The Park Hyatt’s new resident singer, who is an international artist, to find out what made her fall in love with Indian film music and what Chennai has begun to mean to her.

What drew you to music and India?

I started learning music when I was six years old. I travelled to India for the first time in 2012 and felt like I belonged here. Ever since, I have been making frequent trips. I have visited cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and with every trip, I have fallen more in love with Bollywood music.

What is it about film music and Indian classical music that struck a chord with you?

I find Indian music to be soulful. One life is not enough to understand the depth and complexity of Indian music. It is so deep in meaning and so rich in terms of instruments, and the skill of Indian musicians is remarkable. I sing a lot of Hindi film songs but I make them my own. I perform a fusion. It is the way I feel about this music and is an expression of that. It is a glimpse of the song through my eyes, which is what makes it unique.

Any songs that are your favourites and you enjoy performing?

Kabira, Raabta, Pehla Nasha and Tu Jaane Na are some of my favourites. Benny Dayal is my favourite singer. In fact, he was my introduction to Bollywood music because I started by listening to his songs and was so impressed. I perform a lot of his songs as well because he has a similar style as I do. He is funky and jazzy. He is one of my big inspirations.

Since this is your first time in Chennai, what were you expecting and how has your stay here been?

I was told a lot of things before I came to Chennai. I was told that it would be dull and hot and that I would get bored. However, I’ve been pleasantly surprised as I did not expect people to be so warm and or that I would blend in so well. I was warned that places shut by 10 pm so I did not expect it to be so lively. Even while performing for the Sunday brunch, I thought of playing something acoustic because it would be a laid back vibe but people wanted to celebrate, so I played retro music even on Sundays. Since I am trained in different styles, I perform retro, jazz, Latin music and Bollywood songs. Having performed in India for so many years, I know the rhythm and vibe that people want, so I just make sure that I am soulful and natural.

What do you feel about the music industry in Chennai?

The music industry in Chennai has really impressed me. I feel like Chennai is the heart and hub of music in India. The best musicians have come from here in some capacity. The independent music scene here is also thriving and I feel like people are doing a lot of creative things like producing, recording and editing music, which is a great atmosphere for an artiste like me. I have collaborated with many local artistes and I feel that in Chennai, especially, people are very professional, talented and passionate. I see a lot of opportunities for musicians like me here. I am even thinking of maybe staying back for a while longer because I feel like Chennai is a lot deeper and bigger than what I was thinking.

What are your future plans?

I am very excited to launch my own music project which should be out shortly. My biggest goal is to establish myself as an artiste in India and create my own brand of music that is a fusion of Bollywood and English music.

(Katya will be performing at The Flying Elephant in Park Hyatt till July 22 at 8 pm.)