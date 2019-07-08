Water supply resumes at Chennai's MKB Nagar

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water supply was finally restored to a part of MKB Nagar recently. Residents of this locality in North Chennai are cheerful about receiving adequate pipeline drinking water supply after a long time.

The water supply had been disrupted in 10th to 17th East Cross Streets and between 4th and 8th Main Road in MKB Nagar for the last three months even before the acute shortage of water hit the city, say residents.

“We didn’t get pipeline supply for more than three months. They used to supply water through tankers, but every house used to get only four pots. We couldn’t do anything with that. Now, I feel much relieved,” said R Gajalakshmi, a resident of 12th Cross Street.

Official turns saviour

The residents and the welfare association then approached VA Elumalai, executive engineer of Division 37 depot of Metro Water. “After we gave him a representation, he started supplying water through tankers. But, that too was not enough. We again briefed the official and requested him to solve the water crisis in the area,” said SA Deivamani, president of Artisan Residents Welfare Association.

"Simultaneously, we conducted an inspection in the said streets of MKB Nagar and found that many valves of underground pipes were either partially or fully closed. In some areas, they were clogged, a metro Water official said,

The inspection has been going on for the past month. Speaking to TNIE, Elumalai said, “So far, we have identified over 12 defective valves, and fixed them. Many of the valves in the area were not checked for over a decade. With new roads being laid atop them subsequently, the valves were buried in the ground. Because of this, some residents were getting little water supply and others did not get any. After we fixed the problem, the water flow to these areas has increased.”Elumalai said that they supply water on alternate days from 5.30 am to 7.30 am, and people should make use of it.