A rally of camaraderie, fun and patriotism

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rows of cars with designated numbers were parked. The vehicles were adorned with flags, stickers and props. The scene at Hotel Savera was bustling with a competitive spirit. The Duchess Club and Madras Motor Sports Club conducted the 18th edition of the Indian Oil - Duchess All Women Car Rally on Sunday. The theme was ‘My country, my pride.’

Around 100 cars and engines of all capacities and categories were part of the event. The rally was flagged off at the hotel and concluded at Phoenix MarketCity. While the rally was primarily for women, male drivers also took part. With a maximum of four members in a vehicle, the usual time, distance and speed format were followed. Every team had a navigator.

“Who said women are not great drivers? Our rally is an example to show the number of women who can drive in the city. It is one of the most popular sports events in the city. The participation has been growing every year. We’re happy to see women from all backgrounds participate. More than a regular rally, it’s a fun way to spend your Sunday inside a car. Many are regular participants,” said Nina Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Hotel Savera and a member of The Duchess Club.

An interesting curation of concepts and ideas were part of the rally. A group of women decorated their car with fabrics representing weaving and artisan clusters across the country. Another car had male crew members dressed in uniforms of the Armed forces of India. Some of the thoughtful ideas included Fight for indigenous dog breeds, Swachh Bharat mission, Traditional dance forms, and Diverse religions.The rally was held in eight categories — expert, novice, duchess, family, Savera, Indian Oil Corporation and BOBS. The prizes included attractive coupons and vouchers.

Winners

BOB - Vijay Narendran

DUCHESS - Deepa

EXPERTS - Premila Jacob

FAMILY - K Anand

NOVICE - Priyadarshini

REGULARS - Bhawani

SAVERA - Anish Samuel