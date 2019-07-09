Home Cities Chennai

When saviour meets the survivor

As per the registry protocol, the identity of donors and recipients are kept anonymous for one year.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

The probability of finding a matched blood stem cell donor is one in 10,000 to one in two million. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was an emotional afternoon at Datri, India’s largest unrelated blood stem cell donors registry. A five-year-old thalassemia survivor and his family met the boy’s donor from Mumbai for the first time.

Vihaan was diagnosed with thalassemia (an inherited blood disorder characterised by less haemoglobin and fewer red blood cells in the body than normal) when he was born. He needed regular blood transfusions, until his blood stem cell donor, 32-year-old Shankar Ashok Paralkar, came to his rescue.

Each transfusion cycle takes
place for 16 hours

As per the registry protocol, the identity of donors and recipients are kept anonymous for one year. After one year, as the recipient and donor expressed their desire to meet each other, Datri organised the meeting.
“We did not even know what bone marrow transplant was when Vihaan was born. We panicked a lot when doctors told us the news. We have waited for so long to meet Shankar whose selfless act has gifted life to my son. Datri carried the process of finding the match and facilitating the donation very smoothly,” says Naveen Bandepalya, Vihaan’s father.

“You are not important because of how long you live, but because of how effectively you live. When I got the call saying my donation could help save somebody, I did not think twice,” says Shankar. His parents, wife and children were present too.  Urging people to register as blood stem cell donors, Dr Revathi Raj, Paediatric Hemato-Oncologist and Vihaan’s transplant physician, said, “Nearly 81 of my patients have found their Human Leukocyte Antigens (HLA) matched donors through the registry. However, there are still many who can be saved if more volunteer donors come forward.”

The probability of finding a matched blood stem cell donor is one in 10,000 to one in two million. Every match is close to a miracle. If a match is found, that identified donor is probably the only person who can save the patient. More than one lakh patients are waiting to find their lifesavers.  

Alesha, a two-year-old kid, is suffering from bone marrow failure and undergoing transfusions every week. Each transfusion cycle takes place for 16 hours. Blood stem cell donation is the only permanent cure but she is unable to find an HLA match.

People willing to register can log on to datri.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp