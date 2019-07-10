E-governance dept to study GIS-based land mapping tech

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu e-governance agency (TNeGA) is studying the request of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for Geographic Information System-based (GIS) mapping of Land Use Information System, which was developed with the assistance of National Informatics.

A TNeGA official told Express that TNeGA received a request from CMDA, to conduct a study and submit a proposal for GIS mapping of Land Use Information System, developed for all villages covered in the Second Master Plan in Chennai Metropolitan Area with land use database and other details of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), catchment area and Archaeological Survey of India area.“Our officials have gone to CMDA to undertake the study,” the official said. Currently, this facility is available only in the CMDA website for public use and it is learnt that the CMDA member secretary wants it to be enhanced.

Sources indicated that CMDA has also proposed to digitize the files of Area Plans Unit (APU) and Enforcement Cell (EC), to preserve the records. It is learnt that TNeGA has also been asked to identify a vendor for scanning of records and microfilming with retrieval system. It is learnt that the volume of data is likely to go about 10 lakh sheets. Meanwhile, it is learnt that TNeGA is planning to develop an application system which will monitor unauthorized construction within Chennai Metropolitan Area.