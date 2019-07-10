‘I love the way they love me, it’s unconditional’

Veena Nanda By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I first happened to see a Shih Tzu when I was holidaying in Bangkok and for me, it was instant love for the breed. Once I got back, I looked around and was lucky enough to find one with a breeder. I have a mother-daughter duo now. Mother Tipsy is seven years old and at five years, she gave birth to daughter Chutki, who is two years old now.

Veena Nanda with her mother-

daughter duo pets

We sleep, eat, drink, walk, relax, dance and do everything together. There is no one routine between us. I love the way they love me, it’s totally unconditional. It’s so evident from the way they welcome me every time I return home. There’s nothing I hate about them. Tipsy is over-possessive about me. So it gets a bit tough at times when I have too many people around. Nobody is allowed to touch/hug me, not even my kids. But I’m not complaining!

Being able to relate to an animal changes one’s perspective towards life. I think it’s something every child should grow up with as pets teach you to be loving and giving. They have always been a part of me and my life. So there was no scope to change me. I was born loving them. Having them is the best stress buster and I guess I worry only when I don’t have a pet around.

I was ecstatic when Tipsy was pregnant and I can’t ever forget that joyful moment when she gave birth to four gorgeous pups. It was the best time of my life. I personally assisted her through her delivery.The author is a landscape designer, architect and founder of Sunshine’s Nest & Gardens