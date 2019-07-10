‘I love the way they love me, it’s unconditional’

CHENNAI: I first happened to see a Shih Tzu when I was holidaying in Bangkok and for me, it was instant love for the breed. Once I got back, I looked around and was lucky enough to find one with a breeder. I have a mother-daughter duo now. Mother Tipsy is seven years old and at five years, she gave birth to daughter Chutki, who is two years old now.
We sleep, eat, drink, walk, relax, dance and do everything together. There is no one routine between us. I love the way they love me, it’s totally unconditional. It’s so evident from the way they welcome me every time I return home. There’s nothing I hate about them. Tipsy is over-possessive about me. So it gets a bit tough at times when I have too many people around. Nobody is allowed to touch/hug me, not even my kids. But I’m not complaining!
Being able to relate to an animal changes one’s perspective towards life. I think it’s something every child should grow up with as pets teach you to be loving and giving. They have always been a part of me and my life. So there was no scope to change me. I was born loving them. Having them is the best stress buster and I guess I worry only when I don’t have a pet around.
I was ecstatic when Tipsy was pregnant and I can’t ever forget that joyful moment when she gave birth to four gorgeous pups. It was the best time of my life. I personally assisted her through her delivery.The author is a landscape designer, architect and founder of Sunshine’s Nest & Gardens