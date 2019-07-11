Home Cities Chennai

Amma, where do babies come from?

Swati is a certified lactation educator and counsellor, who runs a private practice under the brand name Bond and Beyond.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amma, where do babies come from? Why does he look different from me? Kids in my classroom were talking about periods, what’s it?’ The Talk: Sex Education for Parents by popular Coimbatore-based psychologist and sexual health educator Swati Jagdish is for parents who dread discussing the above topics with kids. 

“Let’s admit that kids these days are a lot more curious. This workshop is to prevent the Internet and your kids’ friends from being their first sex educators. How long are we going to feel uncomfortable? We need to come out of this vulnerable and sensitive phase of life.

It’s high time we start talking openly with our kids about values and expectations in sexuality and relationships. I want to guide parents on what to talk, how to talk, and when to talk about sex, relationships, love and body,” said Swati, an internationally certified sexuality health educator.

The workshop is for parents of kids from the 0-7 age group. “Opening up to parents will help them understand what the child is going through in terms of his or her body, sexual maturity, gender identity, puberty, and relationships. It will pave way for clear, honest communication and a deeper bond,” said Swati.

Comprehensive sexual health education is the need of the hour. It can prevent body image issues, body shaming, abuse, porn addiction, sexual health problems and teenage pregnancy in children from a young age. The fee per participant is `1,000 and `1,500 per couple. The session will be held on July 13 from 2.30 to 4.30 pm at Backyard, Adyar. For details, call 9840324029.

