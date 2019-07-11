Home Cities Chennai

Held hostage for 3 days, teen raped by five

In a shocking case, a 16-year-old girl who went missing from the city few days ago has approached the police saying she was held hostage and raped by five men repeatedly for three days. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a 16-year-old girl who went missing from the city few days ago has approached the police saying she was held hostage and raped by five men repeatedly for three days. The teenager moved out of her grandmother’s house, where she was staying, after a fight and went to live with a friend in a commercial hub in the city. She was desperate to find a job to support herself.“There, the friend’s neighbour, a woman, befriended her and offered a job and single room accommodation,” an officer said. “Trusting the neighbour, she moved to that accommodation.”  

The neighbour is now suspected to be a part of a prostitution racket. She and two of her accomplices have been detained by the police for questioning. “The trio seems to have taken advantage of her desperation to find a job and trapped her,” the officer added. The girl told the police that five men entered the house here she was staying on July 6 and gangraped her. 

They held her hostage for nearly three days after which she managed to escape and reach out to her other. Meanwhile, her mother had already filed a missing complaint. While the women are being investigated, the FIR has not yet been altered to include charges of rape. Officials say further probe is required before such an alteration.

