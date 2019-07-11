Home Cities Chennai

This Fashion Week, focus on sustainable

The 8th edition of the Chennai International Fashion Week will take place on July 12 and 13 at the Residency Towers, Chennai.

By Dia Rekhi
CHENNAI: The 8th edition of the Chennai International Fashion Week will take place on July 12 and 13 at the Residency Towers, Chennai. This edition will feature an eclectic mix of designers and showstoppers from different walks of life – actors, sportspersons and other eminent personalities. Sanjana Jon, a US-based Indian fashion designer and social activist and sister of famous fashion designer Anand Jon, says, “This year the theme is ‘Walk for Water.’

Fashion is a strong medium to not only convey a message but also to attract the youth. That’s why we will have youth icons walk for the show. Each one of those who walks for the show will carry some water which we will put together at the end of the show to convey that just as little drops of water make the mighty ocean, every drop we save will go on to ensure that the next generation does not suffer.”

Chennai-based designer Nazia Syed will showcase a collection named Amiha that beautifully merges her love for art, design and colour with drama, glamour and cutting-edge fashion to create distinctive and mesmerising dresses. “Amiha is inspired by the story of a secret garden,” she said. “It means a pink peacock and this collection is reflective of that fantastical and mystical garden and peacock. The colours I have used are symbolic, with different shades of pink, turquoise and yellow. The silhouettes and cuts are contemporary, wearable, and there is also some bridal wear. We have used silks and satins and other rich fabrics and have added a South Indian touch to the embroidery with coin work and chains.”

Uma Prajapati, founder of Auroville-based Upasana, which is today a leading sustainable fashion business in the country, will showcase her work for the finale. “Upasana garments carve the story for the youth, independence, consciousness, and pride. ‘The woven legacy’ is a collection celebrating royalty, grace, and elegance weaved through the threads of traditions,” she said. The collection highlights the sustainability of hand-spun textiles like khadi and Varanasi weaver’s silks.

Uma is happy to see India warm up to sustainable fashion in the way it has in the last few years.  “Today, it has become fashionable to be sustainable. India and the rest of the world have picked up on the importance of sustainability in the last few years and that is a good thing. Fashion has the power to make a change and that is why we use it as a platform to ensure that our weaving textile tradition is preserved.” Jules Idi Amin from Chennai and Hari Anand from Kochi will also present at the Fashion Week.

