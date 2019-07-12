Chennai thief plots way back to jail as he missed the meals, friends

By Online Desk

Desperately missing his life in prison where he was served timely meals and had friends, a history-sheeter from Chennai hit upon a plan to get himself arrested once again.

According to a TOI report, 52-year-old Gnanaprakasam, who had been out on bail, stole a bike from Kailasapuram First Street in Tambaram West and made sure that his face was caught on a nearby CCTV camera.

The police said that the accused had confessed that he enjoyed his time in jail where he got his meals on time. “He said he missed prison food as nobody taunted him for being lazy unlike at home. He also said that he wanted to meet his old friends," said P Asokan, ACP Tambaram.

A resident of Perungalathur, Gnanaprakasam had been jailed in March for a theft and spent three months in Puzhal prison as an undertrial. He told police that following his release on June 29, his wife and children always abused him.

According to his confession, Gnanaprakasam, after stealing the bike, roamed the city for days until bystanders near Tambaram witnessed him stealing fuel from another bike. It was after they handed him over to the police that he revealed the bike was also stolen. Police added that the owner of the bike had lodged a complaint over the theft days ago.