‘Helmetless’ cop knocked down by truck, dies

A 56-year-old Sub-Inspector died after a concrete mixer truck knocked down his motorbike from behind on the Kathipara flyover on Thursday afternoon.

Despite the DGP issuing a circular on July 4 making it compulsory for all police personnel to wear helmets while riding motorcycles or pillion-riding,

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old Sub-Inspector died after a concrete mixer truck knocked down his motorbike from behind on the Kathipara flyover on Thursday afternoon. The accident was recorded in the CCTV installed on the flyover. The footage showed the victim Natraj wearing no helmet and riding towards Mount from Nandambakkam. But officials claimed he was wearing a helmet. 

Police said Natraj, a resident of Chromepet, was deployed at Nandambakkam for the Governor’s convoy in the morning.  “After the convoy movement, he was headed to the Mount Traffic Enforcement Station to which he was attached. He climbed the Kathipara bridge from Butt Road and was hardly a few metres from climbing down at Alandur, when the concrete mixer truck knocked him down. The truck was plying from Ekkaduthangal towards Porur,” said a police officer. 

Passersby informed the police who rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the government Chromepet hospital. The Mount traffic investigation wing has registered a case and further investigations are on. It may be recalled that the Director General of Police on July 4 issued a circular that it was compulsory for all policemen/women to wear helmets while riding or pillion-riding on a motorcycle.

