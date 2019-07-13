Going green: 2 battery-operated vehicles join Chennai airport fleet

Home Cities Chennai

Published: 13th July 2019 06:26 AM

CHENNAI: As part of the implementation of the Union Government’s green initiative, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chennai Airport, has inducted two electric cars in its fleet which will be utilised for airport operations. These cars are battery operated, eco-friendly and have zero tailpipe emissions. Unlike conventional vehicles, electric cars don’t emit harmful gases and substances such as CO2, CO, PM, etc. 

A major advantage of the electric car is its low running cost, which is less than Rs 1.00 per km. As against electricity rate of Rs 7.00 per unit, the total consumption by electric car on full charge is 13.91 units and it can run up to 110 kms. 

In addition to this, Chennai Airport has already inducted two battery operated e-carts for garbage collection purpose from the operational area. These measures will go a long way in preserving the environment, conserving fuel and thus cutting down cost. Plans are afoot to induct more electric vehicles at Chennai Airport in the future.

