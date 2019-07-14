Suburban trains cancelled for engineering works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works between Egmore and Pallavaram, Southern Railway has made changes in suburban train operations in Chennai - Villupuram section. Chennai Beach - Tambaram locals which leave Beach at 10.30 am, 10.40 am, 10.50 am, 11.10 am, 11.20 am, 11.30 am, 11.40 am, noon, 12.10 pm, 1.15 pm, 1.30 pm, 2 pm and 2.30 pm will be fully cancelled.

Beach - Chengalpattu/Arakkonam local trains leaving Beach at 11 am, 11.50 am, 12.30 pm, 12.50 pm, 1 pm, 1.45 pm, 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm will be cancelled between Beach and Tambaram. The trains will be operated from Tambaram to Chengalpattu/Arakkonam as per scheduled departure of regular services. Seven local trains between 9.15 am and 1.50 pm from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thirumalpur to Chennai Beach will be short terminated at Tambaram.

Special trains between Beach and Tambaram

Suburban special trains will be operated between Tambaram and Beach. Local trains to Beach will leave Tambaram at 11 am, 11.45 am, 12.10 pm, 12.40 pm, 1.05 pm, 1.20 pm, 2.05 pm and 2.40 pm. In the return direction, local specials will leave Chennai Beach at 11.10 am, 11.30 am, 11.45 am, 12.15 pm, 12.55 pm, 1.35 pm, 2 pm and 2.35 pm.

Catering charges revised in T’Puram AC Express

Following change in the departure time of Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai AC Express from Thiruvananthapuram effective July 1, railways has introduced lunch and dinner at three stations. Passengers boarding at Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam will be provided lunch, while breakfast will be given for those boarding at Katpadi.