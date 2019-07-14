Home Cities Chennai

Suburban trains cancelled for engineering works

Suburban special trains will be operated between Tambaram and Beach.

Published: 14th July 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

chennai suburban trains , chennai trains

Chennai local trains (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works between Egmore and Pallavaram, Southern Railway has made changes in suburban train operations in Chennai - Villupuram section. Chennai Beach - Tambaram locals which leave Beach at 10.30 am, 10.40 am, 10.50 am, 11.10 am, 11.20 am, 11.30 am, 11.40 am, noon, 12.10 pm, 1.15 pm, 1.30 pm, 2 pm and 2.30 pm will be fully cancelled.

Beach - Chengalpattu/Arakkonam local trains leaving Beach at 11 am, 11.50 am, 12.30 pm, 12.50 pm, 1 pm, 1.45 pm, 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm will be cancelled between Beach and Tambaram. The trains will be operated from Tambaram to Chengalpattu/Arakkonam as per scheduled departure of regular services. Seven local trains between 9.15 am and 1.50 pm from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thirumalpur to Chennai Beach will be short terminated at Tambaram.

Special trains between Beach  and Tambaram

Suburban special trains will be operated between Tambaram and Beach. Local trains to Beach will leave Tambaram at 11 am, 11.45 am, 12.10 pm, 12.40 pm, 1.05 pm, 1.20 pm, 2.05 pm and 2.40 pm. In the return direction, local specials will leave Chennai Beach at 11.10 am, 11.30 am, 11.45 am,  12.15 pm, 12.55 pm, 1.35 pm,  2 pm and 2.35 pm.

Catering charges revised in T’Puram AC Express
Following change in the departure time of Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai AC Express from Thiruvananthapuram effective July 1, railways has introduced lunch and dinner at three stations. Passengers boarding at Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam will be provided lunch, while breakfast will be given for those boarding at Katpadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp