Chennai locality residents fall sick after drinking sewage-laced municipality water 

CHENNAI: Residents in two streets of Chromepet claim they were supplied with sewage-laced water by the municipality, resulting in nausea, diarrhoea and headaches for some people.

Around 10 people in New Colony 6th Cross Street had to seek medical help after the incident, say residents. The streets house close to 50 families. In the last ten days, residents received water from the municipality twice.

Both times, the stench was unbearable. “I experienced diarrhoea and headache,” says S Krishnamurthy (63).

“When we opened the tank, we found out the water was blackish in colour and smelly.”

“We have lived here for three years. This is the first time we are experiencing such an issue,” says Ramji R.

“We expected municipality staff to take swift action, but nobody has cared to even visit,” says civic activist V Santhanam.

When contacted, a municipality official confirmed that sewage was mixed with water supply.

“We looked into the issue and have fixed the leak now,” the official said.