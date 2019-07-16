Home Cities Chennai

Kid stolen from couple sleeping at Chennai central station

The railway police have released video clippings of the toddler, Somnath, being carried away by a man in blue shirt and dark trousers.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cctv grabs of a middle aged man who kidnaps a three year old boy from the Central railway station and was seen taking him to the Park railway station on Sunday night.

Cctv grabs of a middle aged man who kidnaps a three year old boy from the Central railway station and was seen taking him to the Park railway station on Sunday night. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy has been kidnapped from the central railway station, where he was sleeping with his parents on Sunday night. The suspect walking away with the missing child has been captured on the CCTV camera and the railway police have formed a special team to nab him.  

In another case, a four-year-old girl who went missing from a brick kiln in Tiruvallur on Sunday night was found dead. Both the victims were natives of Odisha, whose parents migrated to TN to work as labourers. 

The railway police have released video clippings of the toddler, Somnath, being carried away by a man in blue shirt and dark trousers. The man is seen going towards the Park railway station, through the Metro Rail subway.

Somnath’s parents work as construction labourers in the city. They rest at the railway station in the night. The child’s mother realised he was missing around 2.30 am. In the case of the girl who went missing on Sunday, her body was found from behind the kiln chamber, from a pit about 4-5 metres deep, her head buried in sand. 

Missing girl’s body found; 5 men detained

In Tiruvallur, four-year-old Ishani was found dead on Monday morning, behind the brick kiln chamber where her parents worked. Police said the girl's father Ameer (38) was working in the kiln and the family stayed in a small room at the office premises. "On Sunday evening, Ameer and his wife returned from work to find their daughter Ishani, who was left alone in the room, missing," said police. 

"Her body was found in a place 5-6 metres below ground level. Her face was buried in sand, covered with bushes and plants," an officer said.

Police said postmortem has not shown any signs of rape or sexual abuse. There were injury marks on her face, shoulders and legs. Police, however, suspect the girl could have fallen into the pit or she could have been murdered. Five men who allegedly were close to the child have been detained for investigation.

