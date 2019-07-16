Spotlight on benefits of breastfeeding at international conference in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Breastfeeding Week is held every year from August 1 to August 7. Ahead of the awareness week that aims to encourage breastfeeding around the world, the second International Breastfeeding Conference was held on Sunday at Savera Hotel.

Women and child rights activist and national general secretary of All India Mahila Congress, Apsara Reddy was the chief guest. The event was conducted by Nectar Integrated Health Services.

The conference was directed to highlight the issues that affect breastfeeding such as birth practices, medical interventions, corrupt baby food industry and poor awareness in breastfeeding. Experts in the lactation community discussed problems regarding birth and breastfeeding in today’s world.

Eminent speakers from India and abroad including Dr Lenore Goldfarb, director and professional development educator, Health e-Learning; Carole Dobrich, director, Health e-Learning; Dr Effath Yasmin, founder of Nourish and Culture; Dr Arti Maria, head consultant, Neonatology, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, New Delhi; Sangeetha Parthasarathy, director, Chennai Birth and Network; and Divya Deswal, founder of Birthbonds, were present.

Dr K Kesavulu, civil surgeon paediatrician at Government District Hospital, Hindupur, spoke about dealing with common breastfeeding problems. “Around 27 million babies are born every day in the world and among them, 50 per cent are malnourished because of no proper breastfeeding. Every woman needs to know the benefit of breastfeeding, and about the Maternity Benefit Act implemented in 2017. We have to support every mother,” he said.

Dr K Kesavulu, Priyanka Idicula, founder of Birth Village, Cochin, and Adhunika Prakash, activist and founder of Breastfeeding Support for Indian Mothers, were honoured for their outstanding work in the field of breastfeeding and maternal rights in India. “When it comes to breastfeeding, women face discrimination either in workplace or public spaces. We have to come together and support breastfeeding,” said Prakash.

Dr Effath Yasmin spoke about epigenetic impact on lactation. “Pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding and parenting are all interrelated to epigenetic mechanisms. There is no alternative to breastfeeding; we have to cross barriers, reach out to educate people on breastfeeding and explain that formula is not a solution for babies,” explained the doctor. The conference was aimed to provide positive exposure for mother and babies for a successful breastfeeding journey.