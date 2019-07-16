Home Cities Chennai

Spotlight on benefits of breastfeeding at international conference in Chennai

The conference was directed to highlight the issues that affect breastfeeding such as birth practices, medical interventions and poor awareness.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

The second International Breastfeeding Conference was held at Savera Hotel.

The second International Breastfeeding Conference was held at Savera Hotel. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Breastfeeding Week is held every year from August 1 to August 7. Ahead of the awareness week that aims to encourage breastfeeding around the world, the second International Breastfeeding Conference was held on Sunday at Savera Hotel.

Women and child rights activist and national general secretary of All India Mahila Congress, Apsara Reddy was the chief guest. The event was conducted by Nectar Integrated Health Services.

The conference was directed to highlight the issues that affect breastfeeding such as birth practices, medical interventions, corrupt baby food industry and poor awareness in breastfeeding. Experts in the lactation community discussed problems regarding birth and breastfeeding in today’s world.

Eminent speakers from India and abroad including Dr Lenore Goldfarb, director and professional development educator, Health e-Learning; Carole Dobrich, director, Health e-Learning; Dr Effath Yasmin, founder of Nourish and Culture; Dr Arti Maria, head consultant, Neonatology, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, New Delhi; Sangeetha Parthasarathy, director, Chennai Birth and Network; and Divya Deswal, founder of Birthbonds, were present. 

Dr K Kesavulu, civil surgeon paediatrician at Government District Hospital, Hindupur, spoke about dealing with common breastfeeding problems. “Around 27 million babies are born every day in the world and among them, 50 per cent are malnourished because of no proper breastfeeding. Every woman needs to know the benefit of breastfeeding, and about the Maternity Benefit Act implemented in 2017. We have to support every mother,” he said. 

Dr K Kesavulu, Priyanka Idicula, founder of Birth Village, Cochin, and Adhunika Prakash, activist and founder of Breastfeeding Support for Indian Mothers, were honoured for their outstanding work in the field of breastfeeding and maternal rights in India. “When it comes to breastfeeding, women face discrimination either in workplace or public spaces. We have to come together and support breastfeeding,” said Prakash.

Dr Effath Yasmin spoke about epigenetic impact on lactation. “Pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding and parenting are all interrelated to epigenetic mechanisms. There is no alternative to breastfeeding; we have to cross barriers, reach out to educate people on breastfeeding and explain that formula is not a solution for babies,” explained the doctor. The conference was aimed to provide positive exposure for mother and babies for a successful breastfeeding journey. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai breastfeeding World Breastfeeding Week International Breastfeeding Conference
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp