Plea seeks protection from overhead train sewerage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the Southern Railways to shield seepage of sewerage emanating from the railway track during the transit of trains over the RBI subway and to erect a permanent structure to desist sewerage spilling over from the railway track on roads.

In his PIL, N S Sivakumar, an advocate residing in Triplicane, said that the railway tracks are not properly shielded and insulated to protect the seepage of sewerage emanating from the passing passenger trains. The vehicles of the High Court judges and other dignitaries are also transiting in the same route to reach the High Court.

More particularly, the two-wheelers taking the route are frequently dipped in sewerage seeped from the passing trains, particularly during the peak hours. The petitioner himself was a victim to this menace. In this connection, he had sent a representation to the Southern Railways on April 16. However, there was no response, hence, the present PIL for the directive to the Railways.