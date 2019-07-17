Home Cities Chennai

Triples ride claims lives of two women after collision against MTC bus in Chennai

In the CCTV footage that made the rounds on social media, Siva was seen emerging from behind the bus going from Tambaram to Broadway.

Published: 17th July 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Blood stains seen at the spot on Mount Road where the accident occurred; (insets) K Bhavani and G Nagalakshmi, the deceased.

Blood stains seen at the spot on Mount Road where the accident occurred; (insets) K Bhavani and G Nagalakshmi, the deceased. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women who were riding pillion on a motorcycle died on the spot after their motorcycle brushed against an MTC bus and another two-wheeler and were run over at Nandanam on Tuesday morning. 

The deceased were identified as G Nagalakshmi (23) of Munikudali in East Godavari and K Bhavani (23) of Chagallu, West Godavari. They were working as software employees in a private company at Egmore, police said. The injured was identified as Siva, also a native of West Godavari, who was riding the bike.

“The women were staying at a women’s hostel at Velachery. Their colleague Siva was staying in a room at Madipakkam. On Tuesday morning, the trio had planned to go to office together and Siva had told them that he will pick them up from the hostel.” Around 8.30 am, the trio were near Nandanam Arts college. Siva was riding the bike wearing a helmet. The women were not wearing helmet, a police officer said.

In the CCTV footage that made the rounds on social media, Siva was seen emerging from behind the bus going from Tambaram to Broadway. Another motorist was going by the side of bus. Siva while trying to overtake the bus brushed against it and the other two-wheeler.

The three fell and the two women were run over by the bus. The other motorcyclist also fell. Siva who was wearing a helmet escaped with minor injuries and was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital while the bodies of two women were sent to Royapettah Government hospital for post-mortem. 

Guindy traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested the  bus driver Gunasekaran. Not wearing helmets and careless driving accounted for 98 per cent of road accidents in the city in 2018. Despite creation of awareness on the need to wear helmet and to avoid rash driving, of the 792 people who died in two-wheeler accidents, only 23 were wearing helmets, according to traffic police data.

Violation of rules
Despite creation of awareness on the need to wear helmet and to avoid rash driving, of the 792 people who died in two-wheeler accidents, only 23 were wearing helmets, according to Chennai traffic police data 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai MTC bus Triples motorcycle ride Chennai accident
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp