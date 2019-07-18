Home Cities Chennai

Canadian citizen on way back home

Krishna Pillai, who is said to have migrated to Canada with his brother during the civil war in Sri Lanka, did not have any memory of landing in Chennai.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:44 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old mentally ill man, who was picked up near Greams road and accommodated in the Corporation run rehabilitation centre in Tondiarpet for a month, has boarded the flight back to Canada to reunite with his brother, said Corporation authorities.

Krishna Pillai, who is said to have migrated to Canada with his brother during the civil war in Sri Lanka, did not have any memory of landing in Chennai and checking into a hotel, said the coordinator of the Tondiarpet rehabilitation centre.

It was when the staff checked his luggage, they found that the man was a citizen of Canada and had been discharged from a private hospital in Ekkaduthangal after undergoing treatment for giddiness, vomiting and chest pain.

After undergoing a month’s treatment at a rehabilitation centre, the staff contacted the Canadian Embassy, who in turn, traced Krishna Pillai’s brother in Canada. “He will be reaching Toronto at around midnight,” said a Corporation official.

