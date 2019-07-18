CB-CID probe ordered into student suicides in Chennai's SRM Institute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology committed suicide for personal reasons inside the premises in a span of 60 days, Director-General of Police J K Tripathy on Wednesday ordered that the cases be transferred to CB-CID. The cases were hitherto handled by Maraimalai Nagar police.

In the first case reported on May 26, 23-year-old Anupriya, a biomedical engineering student allegedly jumped off the tenth floor of her college hostel. However, in her suicide note she had mentioned that she was frustrated that her parents restricted her, a police officer said.

The next day, another first year student, Aneesh Chowdary (19) of Jharkhand who was staying in the college hostel also allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of his hostel building. The latest incident was on July 15, when S Raghavan, a final year IT student allegedly jumped off from the second floor. The order copy was not given to the media.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.