Home Cities Chennai

A market where art & aesthetics shine   

When Urusha Maher, creator of the stationery brand The Paper Dolphin, was a fledgling entrepreneur, she found it difficult to enter into pop-up spaces in the city.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

The artworks will be priced from `20 onwards

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Urusha Maher, creator of the stationery brand The Paper Dolphin, was a fledgeling entrepreneur, she found it difficult to enter into pop-up spaces in the city. So she decided, three years ago, to start her pop-up for artists across the city.

Thus the Art Fleamart was born. The third edition of the art pop-up will be held today at the Humming Room, Nungambakkam. Around 30 local and budding artists will be exhibiting their art, which will be available at prices starting from Rs 20 to Rs 1,200.

“I was finding out such artists through social media. I approached these artists so that we’d have a good mix of products at the pop-up. Social media is such that an artist may not be able to sell as many items as they want to, as it operates on likes. This is a chance for artists to connect and bond with their clients,” said Maher.

Previous editions of the pop-up have resulted in several artists from the Chennai art community collaborating. This also provides artists a confidence boost and the motivation needed to take their passion forward.

“A lot of them do art as a side hustle. It’s important to have such pop-ups because then you can contribute to the culture and ethos of the city. Most of these artists are new and don’t have much of a following yet, so this is a great opportunity for them,” said Maher. The Art Fleamart will be held today at Humming Room, Nungambakkam, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp