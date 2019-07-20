Home Cities Chennai

‘Verify background before hiring servants’ 

A day after a girl aged four was kidnapped and rescued, police have asked the public to verify the background of people before engaging them as servants.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a girl aged four was kidnapped and rescued, police have asked the public to verify the background of people before engaging them as servants. On Thursday evening, the girl who returned from school was kidnapped allegedly by the servant maid along with her boyfriend. She was rescued by police within eight hours from a private resort at Kovalam.

Police said the maid Ambika (24) and her boyfriend Mohammed Syed (30) were working together in a private food franchisee here and had known each other since then. The victim’s parents had engaged Ambika as a servant through an online mobile app.

“Public should be aware of whom they hire as servants and should do background verification. To make it easy, police website is offering job verification to the public at a cost of Rs 1000. The option for verification is available in Tamil Nadu police website,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (North), R Dinakaran. Police said the two were first-time offenders and they allegedly wanted to make quick money. They were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

TAGS
chennai crime
