Whimsical adventures of a 10-year-old 

Vaimitra, who has been writing for three years now,  plans to write a non-fiction book about Pallassana, a village in Kerala and delve deep into its culture and nature. 

CHENNAI: Writing a book may seem like a daunting task but not for ten-year-old Vaimitra Chandrasehar who is all set to launch her third book The Mysterious Visitors (The Great Adventures of Ally and Albert, Part 2). Vaimitra has been a passionate reader from the age of four and emerged as the youngest author in the city in March 2017, with her debut book, Take a Break. 

This book takes forward the story of ten-year-old Ally, a bubbly, little girl, and her brother, Albert. Ally, adventurous and uncanny is a multifaceted personality who likes to play various roles — a detective, a teacher, a lawyer or anything else that comes her way.

“Ally is my favourite character,” Vaimitra says. “She is the one who comes up with an idea to come back home because they are stuck in the Stone Age. It took me six months to write this book. I write it and conceptualise the scenes through drawings, and then my mother types it and sends it to the publisher.”The book takes off where her previous book The Great Adventures of Ally and Albert, Part 1 left off. 

Vaimitra, who has been writing for three years now,  plans to write a non-fiction book about Pallassana, a village in Kerala and delve deep into its culture and nature. She is a grade six graduate in theatre, from Trinity College London, has conceptualised, written scripts and directed her school’s plays. She also renders her voice for musical albums and kids’ rhymes.

The book will take readers on an unforgettable journey that would bring them in contact with ‘mysterious visitors’. To get a better idea, listen to the author herself narrate her experiences at the book launch at The Odyssey bookstore in Adyar, today at 5.30 pm. 

