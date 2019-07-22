Home Cities Chennai

Provide devotees battery-operated vehicles: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

CS directs temple authorities to provide more chairs; DGP requests people to come to Aththi Varadar temple at night

Published: 22nd July 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said that he has told the temple authorities to provide battery-operated vehicles for the convenience of devotees coming for Aththi Varadar celebrations in Kancheepuram. He said that wheelchairs have been increased from 800 to 1,500 and chairs would be provided for people standing in queues.

Speaking at a joint press meet with Director-General of Police JK Tripathy after an inspection on Saturday, the Chief Secretary added that several arrangements have been made for the benefit of devotees. Security has also been beefed up.

He further said that more number of medical staff will be at hand to deal with any emergencies and food and fruit juices will be provided.

DGP Tripathy said 1,000 more police personnel from Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Villupuram have been deployed and with this, 3,200 personnel will be manning the temple. “Since more people come in the morning, the temple gets very congested. Hence, I request people to visit at night,’’ the DGP said.

The officers inspected the temple from midnight till early morning on Saturday, followed by discussions with Kancheepuram Collector P Ponniah on measures to be taken. Till Saturday night, 28 lakh people visited the temple for darshan. Devotees can contact 18004258978,  044-27237425, or 044-27237207 for details.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Shanmugam Aththi Varadar celebrations
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp