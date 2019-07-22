Provide devotees battery-operated vehicles: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said that he has told the temple authorities to provide battery-operated vehicles for the convenience of devotees coming for Aththi Varadar celebrations in Kancheepuram. He said that wheelchairs have been increased from 800 to 1,500 and chairs would be provided for people standing in queues.

Speaking at a joint press meet with Director-General of Police JK Tripathy after an inspection on Saturday, the Chief Secretary added that several arrangements have been made for the benefit of devotees. Security has also been beefed up.

He further said that more number of medical staff will be at hand to deal with any emergencies and food and fruit juices will be provided.

DGP Tripathy said 1,000 more police personnel from Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Villupuram have been deployed and with this, 3,200 personnel will be manning the temple. “Since more people come in the morning, the temple gets very congested. Hence, I request people to visit at night,’’ the DGP said.

The officers inspected the temple from midnight till early morning on Saturday, followed by discussions with Kancheepuram Collector P Ponniah on measures to be taken. Till Saturday night, 28 lakh people visited the temple for darshan. Devotees can contact 18004258978, 044-27237425, or 044-27237207 for details.