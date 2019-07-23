Fisheries varsity aims to popularise advanced aquaculture method 

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) will popularise recirculation aquaculture system (RAS), an advanced method of farming fish using reused water, among fish farmers in the State.

Vice-Chancellor S Felix said that to train the fish farmers in the RAS method, a unit has been set up at its Madhavaram campus at a cost of `35 lakh. The fund has been provided by the National Agriculture Development Programme (NADP) and the unit will be inaugurated next week.

According to TNJFU officials, the RAS technology has been adopted by states such as Kerala but it is yet to gain popularity among the fish farmers in Tamil Nadu. The method is ideal for fish farmers of the state which faces acute shortage of water in summer.

“Under the RAS method, with use of limited quantity of water in a small area, the fish farmers can grow different species of fish. The process also ensures good yield,” said Felix. The method requires a little bit more investment but in the long run, it will be profitable and beneficial for the fish farmers.

The Madhavaram unit has been equipped with two 50-tonne capacity rectangle tanks and two circular tanks with 30-tonne capacity of water. And the tanks have been fitted with different filters such as UV, cartridge and biological filters which maintain the quality of water and proper aeration in it, making it fit for fish farming.

The varsity officials said the initial investment required to start RAS farming was around `10 lakh but money is not a constraint as agencies such as the National Fisheries Development Board provide subsidies to the eligible farmers.