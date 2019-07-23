Home Cities Chennai

Webcasting to keep eye on 850 booths in Vellore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said that of the 1,553 booths in the Vellore parliamentary constituency, polling in 850 booths including 179 identified as ‘vulnerable’ would be monitored through webcasting on August 5.

Besides, the Election Commission has already sanctioned 10 companies of paramilitary forces for security arrangements and 10 more companies have been sought. Answering queries from reporters at the secretariat, the CEO said that so far, the flying squads and static squads had seized Rs 2.38-crore unaccounted cash and 2.98 kg of gold worth Rs 89.41 lakh.

The  CEO said 240 star campaigners had been listed by political parties till now. While AIADMK, DMK, Congress and CPI have given the names of 40 of their functionaries each, Naam Thamizhar Katchi and two other parties have each listed 20 functionaries as star campaigners.

