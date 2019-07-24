18 firms roped in for waste management in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city municipal corporation has authorised 18 firms for providing biodegradable dry and wet waste processing services for home composting, according to a press release.

After scrutinising expressions of interestfrom 30 firms, the municipal corporation has shortlisted 18 companies for providing solid waste recycling services to generators of bulk waste (more than 100 kg per day)incluing residents' welfare associations, individual residences, gated communities and restaurants.

"The waste generators shall bear the cost of services rendered by the service providers. Greater Chennai Corporation has not fixed any price for any service. So, waste generators are advised to enquire the details and take an appropriate decision regarding this,” the release added.

The corporation has also authorised 12 firms for providing processing service for non-biodegradable/ dry waste recycling.

The firms authorised for biodegradable waste processing services:

Earth Recycler Private Limited-044 43011008 ORNATE Naturale-9880784099 HasiruDala Innovations Private Ltd-9742112362 Hand in Hand Inclusive Development and Services-04442318467/8056017803 Ecocare Technologies-9791030306/044-45548858 Samkitec Resources-9962932747/9445392820 Waste Winn Foundation- 9790804922/9551637979 Alter Energy System-9344118252 Nammaboomi-9840894992 Green Rich grow india pvt ltd-044 23781844 Kankyo Cleantech LLP-7550221946 Green Chennai environment company- 9840056311/04426610024 Eco Garb-9502823997/9566571130 Green Rich Enviro Solution Pvt Ltd-044 23781844 Srinivasa waste Management solution pvt ltd- 9003023707/9841362939 Saahas Waste Management Pvt Ltd- 044-22502260/8095844888 Cryogenic Process controls- 9841908335/04442043266 No Dumping-7339533323/9025752211

The firms authorised for non-biodegradable waste recycling: