18 firms roped in for waste management in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city municipal corporation has authorised 18 firms for providing biodegradable dry and wet waste processing services for home composting, according to a press release.
After scrutinising expressions of interestfrom 30 firms, the municipal corporation has shortlisted 18 companies for providing solid waste recycling services to generators of bulk waste (more than 100 kg per day)incluing residents' welfare associations, individual residences, gated communities and restaurants.
"The waste generators shall bear the cost of services rendered by the service providers. Greater Chennai Corporation has not fixed any price for any service. So, waste generators are advised to enquire the details and take an appropriate decision regarding this,” the release added.
The corporation has also authorised 12 firms for providing processing service for non-biodegradable/ dry waste recycling.
The firms authorised for biodegradable waste processing services:
- Earth Recycler Private Limited-044 43011008
- ORNATE Naturale-9880784099
- HasiruDala Innovations Private Ltd-9742112362
- Hand in Hand Inclusive Development and Services-04442318467/8056017803
- Ecocare Technologies-9791030306/044-45548858
- Samkitec Resources-9962932747/9445392820
- Waste Winn Foundation- 9790804922/9551637979
- Alter Energy System-9344118252
- Nammaboomi-9840894992
- Green Rich grow india pvt ltd-044 23781844
- Kankyo Cleantech LLP-7550221946
- Green Chennai environment company- 9840056311/04426610024
- Eco Garb-9502823997/9566571130
- Green Rich Enviro Solution Pvt Ltd-044 23781844
- Srinivasa waste Management solution pvt ltd- 9003023707/9841362939
- Saahas Waste Management Pvt Ltd- 044-22502260/8095844888
- Cryogenic Process controls- 9841908335/04442043266
- No Dumping-7339533323/9025752211
The firms authorised for non-biodegradable waste recycling:
- Waste Winn Foundation-9790804922/9551637979
- Earth Recycler Private Limited- 044 43011008
- HasiruDala Innovations- 9742112362
- Alter Energy System- 9344118252
- Green Rich grow indiapvt ltd- 044 23781844
- Green Rich enviro solutions pvt ltd- 044 23781844
- Paterson Energy Pvt. Ltd- 044-42916532/9840720407
- Eco Garb- 9502823997/9566571130
- Srinivasa waste Management solution pvt ltd- 9003023707/9841362939
- Saahas Waste Management Pvt Ltd- 8041689889/9880124921
- Clean cities foundation- 044-22502260/8095844888
- Pyrogreen Energy Pvt Ltd- 9848045967/9962932747