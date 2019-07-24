2.6 kg gold seized in Chennai in a single day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials foiled bids to smuggle 2.6 kg gold worth Rs 97 lakh and cigarettes worth Rs 75,000 and arrested one person at the airport. On Monday, Noor Ayasha (39) of Cuddalore, who arrived from Singapore by a FlyScoot flight was intercepted and searched. Eight crude gold bangles weighing 390gm worth Rs 14 lakh were recovered.

In three other cases, Sheik Dawood (33), Syed Aputhakir (33), and Sahul Hameed (39), all from Ramanathapuram arrived from Dubai by an Air India flight. On personal search, all were found carrying gold in rubbery paste concealed in rectum.

On extraction, one kg gold worth Rs 37.8 lakh was recovered. Syed Aputhakir was arrested as there was an earlier offence against him. In a separate case, Shaik Madhar Sahib (40) of Ramanathapuram who arrived from Colombo by a SpiceJet flight was found to have concealed gold in the form of rubbery spread in rectum. On extraction, a gold ingot weighing 369 gm worth Rs 13.5 lakh was recovered.