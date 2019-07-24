Home Cities Chennai

One in two info requests of sleuths turned down by social media firms

Agencies want firms to have a nodal officer in India to respond to requests within 72 hours

Published: 24th July 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By SV KRISHNACHAITANYA
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  State government has mounted pressure on social media firms to share information sought by legal enforcement agencies (LEAs) dealing with various cyber and criminal cases. As per the report filed by the deputy secretary of the Information Technology Department before the Madras High Court, social media companies have an average compliance of only 50 per cent. For instance, Facebook has provided account information and Internet Protocol (IP) logs of only 280 people (52 per cent) as against total requests of 543 from CBCID, city police and police in the districts. When it comes to content removal requests, Facebook acted promptly in 62 per cent of cases.

A total of 1,093 requests were made, of which 683 were acknowledged. Among all, YouTube has the worst record with only four per cent cases reaching fruition. Out of 184 requests made by LEAs seeking account information and IP logs, action was taken in only eight cases, while WhatsApp is dismal when it comes to acting on content removal requests.

All 16 requests made were rejected followed by Google with 10 per cent compliance rate. On May 22, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with technocrats of social media intermediaries and with officers of LEAs, where several concerns were raised regarding traceability of original source of an objectionable post/image/video circulated in social media.

The enforcement agencies have suggested that social intermediaries have India-based nodal officer, information to be provided within the time frame of 72 hours, devising mechanism to trace the source/originator of a message, removal of objectionable content within 24 hours and devising technical mechanism/tools to identify the unlawful content across the platform and removing it altogether instead of removing only in a specified URL.

IIT-Madras professor V Kamakoti, who is assisting the High Court in the case, suggested that WhatsApp should consider including the phone number of the originator of a message, within the message, whenever a message is being forwarded, which will solve many of the problems. However, social media firms argue that in many cases the requests from LEAs do not follow the format prescribed by Ministry of Home Affairs. The bench has directed the State government to ascertain as to whether a specific format is provided by MHA.

HEARING RESUMES ON WEDNESDAY The case is coming-up for hearing again on Wednesday, when senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Arvind Datar is expected to appear for WhatsApp and Sejjan Poovayya for Twitter, PS Raman for Google and Satish Parasaran for Facebook

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp