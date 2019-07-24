With 35 mm rainfall, Chennai’s deficit drops to 6%

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The central Chennai, devoid of rains all along even when suburbs were getting intermittent rains, got its due share on Tuesday. Dark clouds converged perfectly, pouring bucketfuls of rains in short bursts. The Nungambakkam station has recorded 35 mm, the second-best this year.

The official data on district-wise daily/seasonal distribution for Tamil Nadu shows that the rainfall deficit for Chennai has dropped to 6 per cent for the period of June 1– July 23. The city has received 132.3 mm of rainfall compared to 140.7 mm.

Meenambakkam has received 19 mm, Anna University 25 mm, Kolapakkam 25 mm and Madavaram 24 mm, as per available data. Most parts of central and north Chennai have received good rains ranging from 15 mm to even 50 mm.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said this was purely convective rainfall. “If Chennaites are lucky and conditions fall perfectly, as was the case on Tuesday, we will witness a few more of these rainy days,” he said.