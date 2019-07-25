Home Cities Chennai

Lower cut-off than ST, uproar over EWS quota in SBI exam for clerical-level posts

The results were declared on Tuesday, following which a controversy broke out on social media. 

Qouta, reservation

Image for representational purposes.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that has evoked widespread criticism, an exam conducted to hire clerical level posts by the State Bank of India has set the lowest cut-off marks for those applying under the EWS quota compared to other reservation categories. The preliminary examinations for recruitment were conducted on June 22, 23 and 30, to hire 8,593 candidates across India. Of this, 425 posts are based in Tamil Nadu, of which 42 are reserved for those applying under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

According to SBI website, an applicant under EWS quota needs to score just 28.5 marks out of 100 to qualify for main exams, while the cut-off for OBC, SC and general category is 61.25. The cut-off for ST candidates is 53.75. 

SBI sources said the recruitment department of the bank shortlists candidates for main examination in 1: 10 or 1: 15 ratio. 

“Given that over 42 posts are reserved for EWS in the State, about 420 to 630 applicants may have been chosen for main examinations. Since the cut-off marks is less than 30, it seems that only few thousands candidates from EWS applied,” sources said. Speaking to Express, a Dalit aspirant cried foul over the development.

‘Low cut off due to fewer aspirants’

“A large number od Dalit aspirants who scored between 45-50 have failed,” says S Rajkumar, an aspirant from Perambalur. “I scored 48.5, but could not qualify under the SC quota. Students I know who scored 33 marks have qualified under EWS quota. This is unacceptable.”A person of forward caste whose family annual income is below `8 lakh (about `67,000 per month) has been categorised as EWS. 

The lowest cut off to EWS upper castes in the State attributed to multiple factors by industrial sources. D Sekar, Teacher, Banking exam coaching institute in Anna Nagar said it’s too early to jump into conclusion without getting the results of main examination. “But it’s true that only a handful of upper caste people in State take up exams for clerical level posts in State and Central governments.

It may be due to higher education levels attained by upper castes in the State,” he said adding that in Madhya Pradesh, Uttra Pradesh where the unemployment was high among upper castes the cut marks for EWS is above 60. In-spite of repeated attempts SBI General Manager (Central Recruitment and Promotions) Alok Agarwal could not be contacted for explanation. The mails set to CPRD by Express also have not been responded. 

TAGS
EWS quota  reservation Quota SBI exam
