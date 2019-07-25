Stages to success

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Start-ups just like everything else have a life cycle too. Being self-aware about where your business stands based on various parameters keeps your head afloat. Here’s a handy guide.

Conception and Research

The eureka moment of the idea to whether or not the idea is plausible followed by building it to a viable point is the first stage for a start-up.

Commitment

Once you decide upon an idea, the next step is to put it into practice, with a prototype, a structure and a team.

Traction

This is typically the first year of a start-up. This is the stage where you begin to get the word out about your product and gain your first customers.

Refinement

Using the feedback from early adopters, you continue refining your product or service.

Scaling and Establishment

The next stage of a start-up is scaling, or growing your customer base, your offerings, and your company itself which will establish your company.