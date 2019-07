By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Panic gripped Koyambedu Omni bus terminus when a blaze engulfed three stationary buses on Saturday evening.

The blaze was noticed around 4.15 pm at the last platform of the terminus. Fire tenders were immediately rushed and the blaze was doused by 5 pm, according to officials.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

The buses destroyed in the blaze belong to Joy travels, Kalaimagal travels and Bethel travels.