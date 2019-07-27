You can now choose date of Metro Water supply in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure assured supply of tanker water on the day chosen by the consumer, Chennai Metro Water has introduced changes in the existing system which will take effect on July 29. Under the new scheme, when a booking is made, consumers can choose the date of supply as either the next day after booking or the day after.

The number of trips that could be made in each area is ascertained and booking is restricted accordingly. In the scheme, 9,000 litres, 12,000 litres and 16,000 litres capacity water tankers are made available for multi-storied buildings (MSB) and 3,000 litres, 6,000 litres and 9,000 litres capacity tankers are for non-multi-storied buildings. Consumers can book according to their requirement.

Consumers who are not able to access net facility can book “Dial for water” through Call Centre (044-4567 4567) for 3,000-litre water tankers alone and mode of payment will be cash on delivery. Consumers who are booking Online, the mode of payment is Net Banking / Debit / Credit Cards.

Different time slots have been given to prevent server overload and to allow consumers to book as per the availability throughout the day. The time slot and charges to each category have been tabled for ease of consumers. In the new scheme, there is no provision for cancellation and hence Metro Water has requested consumers to book according to their need.

Bookings to continue

Provision has also been made to continue to deliver water tankers to the bookings made through the old system