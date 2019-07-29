Home Cities Chennai

MTC bus rams wall at Vadapalani terminus, two staffers waiting in hall killed

Bala Murugan was trying to park the bus in the demarcated space around 12.40 am when the vehicle went out of control, sped over the kerb and rammed the wall of the hall where the staff were sitting.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 04:47 AM

The bus after the accident | Express

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) employees were killed and six others injured after an MTC bus driver lost control and the vehicle rammed the wall of the staff waiting hall at the Vadapalani bus terminus in the wee hours on Sunday.

Police said Bala Murugan, driver of the Broadway-Saligramam bus (17E), was trying to park the bus in the demarcated space around 12.40 am when the vehicle went out of control, sped over the kerb and rammed the 10-foot wall of the hall where the staff were sitting and talking.
“The wall collapsed and fell on eight men injuring them,”said an investigation officer. One of the injured, identified as Bharathi (28), got married just 20 days ago. 

A bus driver at the depot said that most of the old buses were not maintained properly with brakes and air exhaust always faulty.  “It cannot be blamed on the bus driver,” he added.

On information, the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. The eight injured persons were admitted to the hospital and of them, two MTC staff - K Sekar (49) of Saligramam and P Bharathi (33) of Chengai - were declared brought dead. The Vadapalani police have arrested Bala Murugan under IPC section 279 (rash driving) among other charges.

