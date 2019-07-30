Isari Ganesh tenders unconditional apology

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor, producer Isari K Ganesh and his acquaintance Anantharaman, against whom the Madras High Court has suo motu initiated contempt proceedings on the charge of attempting to influence the judge hearing the South Indian Artistes Association(Nadigar Sangam) election case on June 22, have tendered unconditional apologies.

When the matter came up before a division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar on Monday, the duo filed sworn affidavits tendering apologies. Accepting the apologies, the bench closed the matter.

Following a suggestion from the bench, Ganesh also agreed to donate Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority for the welfare of the transgenders and orphaned children within two weeks. Originally, Justice N Anand Venkatesh had framed two charges against Ganesh.