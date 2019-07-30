Home Cities Chennai

This NGO teaches how to attract rains 

As long as the trees were higher than the buildings, rain patterns were fairly good.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Srinath Hariharan, founder, Planet Symphony

Srinath Hariharan, founder, Planet Symphony. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While everyone is talking about rainwater harvesting and water conservation, Planet Symphony, a non-profit organisation on Sunday launched a project that also looks into one of the most important aspects — how to attract rain. The Scientific Urban Roofscaping for Environment (SURE) project provides the residents of Chennai, a solution on three aspects — how to attract rain, how to harvest it and how not to repel rain.

“Instead of building rainproof houses, we have all built a rainproof city. So, a lot of areas are not getting rain at all. Even if they are getting, it is unpredictable and random. And when it does, there are storms and floods. So, our solution is simple — go back to basics,” says Srinath Hariharan, founder, Planet Symphony.

As long as the trees were higher than the buildings, rain patterns were fairly good. But the moment the scenario became vice versa, the city started attracting heat, he explains. “These buildings attract, trap and radiate heat. To begin with, any building higher or farther from a tree has to be greened. An economical solution is to have 65-70 per cent of potted plants on the terrace.

With plants even available at `100, this should not be an issue. One can also opt for terrace garden if he/she can afford. It is proven that this can control temperature and urban pollution.” For the second step, which is rainwater harvesting, Planet Symphony tied up with institutions like Rain Centre to help set up rainwater harvesting mechanisms at all the houses.

“The last step is not to repel rain and this can be achieved by installing solar panels on the roofs. It promotes greener and cleaner energy. All the three aspects we are addressing are interconnected and if we are looking for overnight transformation before the northeast monsoon, this can be it,” said Srinath. The expert advice on all the three steps is provided by Planet Symphony at free of cost. The public only needs to invest on the infrastructure. For further details, contact 9840122711

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGO water conservation water crisis
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp