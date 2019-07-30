Home Cities Chennai

Woman kills self after rigorous police interrogation

The case dates back to July 8, 2018, when around `1.5 lakh cash and unquantified amount of gold jewellery went missing from Chidambaram’s house at Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman allegedly killed herself on Monday soon after she was detained and interrogated by police in a case related to a year-old burglary of gold and cash from former Union minister P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai. Parvathy was found dead by her neighbours in the wee hours of Monday in her house at T Nagar. The family members said she was upset after police questioned her in the case even though she has no connection with the burglary.

The case dates back to July 8, 2018, when around Rs 1.5 lakh cash and unquantified amount of gold jewellery went missing from Chidambaram’s house at Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam. However, Chidambaram’s family withdrew the police complaint allegedly because they learnt that it was one of their housemaids who had stolen the cash and gold and the maid later promised to return the same.
But apparently the gold jewellery remained untraced and sources said police were interrogating people connected to one Viji, who was working as a maid in Chidambaram’s house at the time of the burglary.

Chandru, a family friend privy to the issue, told TNIE, “It is said that Viji had given a bag with gold jewels to Pravathy’s son-in-law Subash and Subash had kept it in Parvathy’s house for safety. Later, Subash returned the bag to Viji, but she claims around 300 sovereigns of gold in the bag had gone missing.”

Chandru said police learnt about this and have been for three months, enquiring with Parvathy and her daughter and son over the issue. It is said that on Sunday too, Parvathy and her family members were detained by the police for interrogation and were let off only at around 1.30 am. “Frustrated over this, she killed herself,” said Chandru.

An officer investigating the case, acknowledged the suicide, but refused to either confirm or deny that Parvathy and her family were detained for questioning. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Construction labourer hacked to death
Chennai: A 20-year-old labourer was hacked to death on an under-construction site in Royapettah in the wee hours on Monday. Police said L Chinnaparaj of Tindivanam and Mullainathan from Thittakudi in Cuddalore district, a diploma-holder, were working on a construction site on Deiva Sigamani Salai in Royapettah.  “On Sunday night, both drunk had a quarrel.

Other workers intervened and stopped the fight. Mullainathan, who went away,  came back to the site late at night and others allowed him in, thinking that he had come to sleep there. However, around 3 am, one of the workers found Mullainathan running away and Chinnaparaj lying in a pool of blood.” The Royapettah police have launched a hunt for the suspect. 

After 3 months, former mp’s son held in Delhi for murdering mother in Chennai
Chennai: Three months after former MP Kolandaivelu’s wife Rathinam (63) was allegedly murdered by her son in Besant Nagar, the latter was secured in Delhi on Monday. Recently the Shastri Nagar police traced the suspect K Praveen (35) to Delhi with the help of his mobile phone signals, arrested him around 1.30 pm on Monday and produced him before the nearby magistrate court.

“He will be brought back to Chennai by train following the procedure and then remanded in judicial custody,” said a police officer. Rathinam was found dead with several stab injuries on her chest in her house facing the Elliots Beach in Besant Nagar on the night of April 14. Rathinam’s husband R Kolanthaivelu was Tiruchengode MP in 1977 during MGR’s tenure as Chief Minister in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram suicide burglary police interrogation
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp