Woman kills self after rigorous police interrogation

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman allegedly killed herself on Monday soon after she was detained and interrogated by police in a case related to a year-old burglary of gold and cash from former Union minister P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai. Parvathy was found dead by her neighbours in the wee hours of Monday in her house at T Nagar. The family members said she was upset after police questioned her in the case even though she has no connection with the burglary.

The case dates back to July 8, 2018, when around Rs 1.5 lakh cash and unquantified amount of gold jewellery went missing from Chidambaram’s house at Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam. However, Chidambaram’s family withdrew the police complaint allegedly because they learnt that it was one of their housemaids who had stolen the cash and gold and the maid later promised to return the same.

But apparently the gold jewellery remained untraced and sources said police were interrogating people connected to one Viji, who was working as a maid in Chidambaram’s house at the time of the burglary.

Chandru, a family friend privy to the issue, told TNIE, “It is said that Viji had given a bag with gold jewels to Pravathy’s son-in-law Subash and Subash had kept it in Parvathy’s house for safety. Later, Subash returned the bag to Viji, but she claims around 300 sovereigns of gold in the bag had gone missing.”

Chandru said police learnt about this and have been for three months, enquiring with Parvathy and her daughter and son over the issue. It is said that on Sunday too, Parvathy and her family members were detained by the police for interrogation and were let off only at around 1.30 am. “Frustrated over this, she killed herself,” said Chandru.

An officer investigating the case, acknowledged the suicide, but refused to either confirm or deny that Parvathy and her family were detained for questioning. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Construction labourer hacked to death

Chennai: A 20-year-old labourer was hacked to death on an under-construction site in Royapettah in the wee hours on Monday. Police said L Chinnaparaj of Tindivanam and Mullainathan from Thittakudi in Cuddalore district, a diploma-holder, were working on a construction site on Deiva Sigamani Salai in Royapettah. “On Sunday night, both drunk had a quarrel.

Other workers intervened and stopped the fight. Mullainathan, who went away, came back to the site late at night and others allowed him in, thinking that he had come to sleep there. However, around 3 am, one of the workers found Mullainathan running away and Chinnaparaj lying in a pool of blood.” The Royapettah police have launched a hunt for the suspect.

After 3 months, former mp’s son held in Delhi for murdering mother in Chennai

Chennai: Three months after former MP Kolandaivelu’s wife Rathinam (63) was allegedly murdered by her son in Besant Nagar, the latter was secured in Delhi on Monday. Recently the Shastri Nagar police traced the suspect K Praveen (35) to Delhi with the help of his mobile phone signals, arrested him around 1.30 pm on Monday and produced him before the nearby magistrate court.

“He will be brought back to Chennai by train following the procedure and then remanded in judicial custody,” said a police officer. Rathinam was found dead with several stab injuries on her chest in her house facing the Elliots Beach in Besant Nagar on the night of April 14. Rathinam’s husband R Kolanthaivelu was Tiruchengode MP in 1977 during MGR’s tenure as Chief Minister in the State.