Home Cities Chennai

Chennai industries to now use treated sewage water

Chennai will become the first Indian city to have industries use purified sewage water

Published: 31st July 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Metro Water officials inspecting the work in progress at the treatment plant in Kodungaiyur on Monday | Express

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IN ten more days, Chennai will become the first Indian city to recycle sewage and supply it for industrial purposes. A new treatment plant is being built in Kodungaiyur, which is likely to be completed by the first week of August.

This plant will supply recycled sewage water to industries, thereby ensuring that fresh drinking water is reserved for residential use. The move, Metro Water Board officials say, will help city tide over water crisis.

Another treatment plant, under construction in Koyambedu, is likely to become operational in September. Together, these two plants can treat 90 million litres of sewage per day using the reverse osmosis technique.  

How is this done?

Usually, after secondary treatment, sewage water is released into city’s rivers. Now, it will be sent to these new plants for a third level of treatment. This will make the water fit enough for industrial usage.For the last 10 years, every day, 40 million litres of freshwater is supplied to industries in Manali, Minjur and Ennore in North Chennai, apart from Oragadam and Sriperumbudur in the outskirts. The water comes from Chembarambakkam reservoir and Minjur desalination plant.  

“The plant in Kodungaiyur will initially treat 15 MLD, which will slowly be increased to 35 MLD, and then to its full capacity of 45 MLD. Industries will benefit from this project as they will get 50 MLD treated water,” an official said.

“Once the plant is commissioned, the freshwater saved will be supplied to residential areas in Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Madhavaram and Manali in the North; and Chintadripet, Purasawalkam, Egmore, T Nagar, and Mambalam in the central part of the city.

“Now that Chembarambakkam reservoir has gone dry, it’s water from the quarries that is being supplied to industries. Earlier, close to 30 MLD from the reservoir was supplied to industries in SIPCOT. We will be supplying treated water to six out of 27 industries in the Manali belt initially,” said the official. Also, thanks to the new plants, 20 per cent of sewage water is likely to get recycled now. In due course, the total capacity of the two plants will be increased from 90MLD to 120 MLD. The capacity expansion would be completed by July 2020.

1 more plant
Another treatment plant is under construction in Koyembedu, and will become operational in September. Together, these two plants can treat upto 90 million litres of sewage per day

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai sewage water
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp