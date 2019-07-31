Home Cities Chennai

‘Ghosts’ puffing up Chennai’s garbage figures?

A closer look of the numbers, at the ward level, reveals that the total quantum of waste generated in the city is much less than what is claimed in official records.

A garbage pile, posing health hazards to local residents, behind the veterinary hostel on Jothivenkatachalam Salai road | D SAMPATHKUMAR

CHENNAI: FOR years, Chennai has had the dubious distinction of being one of the largest generators of garbage in the country. However, data calculated in the recent months by the Greater Chennai Corporation has shown reduction of a whopping 600 metric tonnes in average garbage collected per day in the city.

As per data, in the four month period of March-June this year, the average waste collected reduced gradually from 5,098 Metric Tonnes (MT) in March to 4,493 MT per day in June. It was in March that the civic body started micro-managing the door-to-door collection of waste.

Now, doubts are being raised over the numbers. Were the Corporation officials and their private contractors exaggerating data? The question assumes significance as allowance for corporation staff and contractual payments to private players are calculated based on the quantum of garbage handled.     

Ghost waste

A closer look of the numbers, at the ward level, reveals that the total quantum of waste generated in the city is much less than what is claimed in official records.

Well-placed sources in the Corporation confirmed this fact. “Ever since the department began micro-level management to achieve zero waste target, in each ward, at least 5-6 metric tonnes were found to be ‘ghost’ waste, meaning they were never generated in the first place. The per capita waste in these wards fell from 700 grams to 450 grams.  

The matter came to light when officials started closely monitoring waste generation at ward-levels. They focussed on six wards in Zone 14 (Perungudi). The waste collection, segregation and weighing was monitored by the area engineers. Within a month, the waste generation there fell from 140 MT to 100 MT, a whopping 40 metric tonnes.  

Similarly, while per capita waste generation (average waste generated per person) is 325 grams in Pallavaram, the number for the neighbouring Madipakkam was a whopping 700 per person. After close micro-level management was introduced, the per capita generation in Madipakkam fell to 450 grams. Officials say that each ward under scrutiny is generating eight metric tonnes less now, despite the lack of source segregation.  

Corporation commissioner G Prakash confirmed there were discrepancies in the numbers being reported earlier. “We cannot comment on the reasons for loopholes until we analyse further. We, however, assure that strict action will be taken. We have to restructure and reorganise the numbers.”

Breaking down the numbers

A senior official explains the numbers to Express: “As per 2011 Census, Chennai has a population of 67 lakh, and the per capita waste generation was 780 grams per day. This would imply that a family of four persons generates more than 3 kg waste daily, which is impossible in regular cases. Going by the recent revelations, per capita waste generation should be around 450 grams. Considering the city’s population is now around 85 lakh, we must be generating about 3,800 MT garbage per day.”  

Secondly, in 2013, when the civic body received complaints regarding poor waste management, area engineers in each zone were given garbage targets. The target was calculated by multiplying the area population by projected per capita waste generation. Officials had to meet the targets on books.
The target for Anna Nagar was 470 MT, but after micro-level management the number has come down to 370 MT. Another important reason why officials could have inflated the numbers, sources say, is to make more money in the form of fuel allowance.    

Suspicion on pvt players
Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited is a private player engaged by the Corporation. It collects 40 per cent waste generated by the city, covering three crucial zones -- Teynampet, Adyar and Kodambakkam. Being a private player, the firm is paid per ton of waste collected.

“Teynampet with 9.8 lakh people generates 650 MT, the same amount generated by entire Madurai, which has a population of 18 lakh. There can’t be discrepancies this wide. If there are loopholes in Corporation data, there are loopholes here too,” says the official.

When contacted, Ramky officials denied the charges. They claim their waste collection is more because of the presence of hostel, slum and markets in areas covered by them.

