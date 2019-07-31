This nutrient-filled porridge helps battle the finicky weather

Home Cities Chennai

It also has essential amino acids like methionine, vitamin B complex, folic acid, lecithin, magnesium, manganese and zinc.

CHENNAI: With the weather fluctuating between cool, hot and humid, Preeti Raj, chief nutritionist and co-founder of Wootu Nutrition, recommends but one dish for the weather. Pearl millet porridge, or kambukoozh, has origins in Sangam literature, with many references towards its nutritional value.

“Kambukoozh is a dense fermented probiotic porridge with a sour and tangy taste. It is usually mixed with buttermilk and had with onions. It is popular during summer as it prevents strokes, ulcers, and dehydration. Kambu is rich in protein, fiber, calcium and iron,” she said.

Fermented foods are getting a lot of attention from health experts these days because they may help strengthen your gut microbiome — the 100 trillion or so bacteria and microorganisms that live in your digestive tract. Researchers are beginning to link these tiny creatures to all sorts of health conditions from obesity to neurodegenerative diseases.

“The porridge has to be prepared by germinating pearl millets and fermenting it. Germination will enhance the bio-availability of nutrients. Fermentation will provide the daily dose of probiotics,” she said.

It also has essential amino acids like methionine, vitamin B complex, folic acid, lecithin, magnesium, manganese and zinc. Hence, this reduces cholesterol, maintains good health and lowers blood pressure. Pearl millet consumed as porridge prevents gall stones as they contain insoluble fibre which reduces bile secretion. It can also prevent cancer as it contains lignins.

