Home Cities Chennai

11th edition of Chennai Rainbow Pride kicks off today

The TNRC has also put forth various demands to the government, including implementation of Section 377 directives to various government departments.

Published: 01st June 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Activists speak on the launch of Chennai Rainbow Pride | Deepika Nagaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride gets underway from June 1. The Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition (TNRC) is conducting workshops and cultural events which celebrate visibility of alternative sexualities, gender identities and sex characteristics.

“As part of the month-long programme we are conducting a workshop on mental and sexual health, sensitisation programme for educational institutions and corporate sector, an LGBTIQ cultural event and a Discussion on Sex work and Cross-moment solidarity,” said Jaya, general manager, Sahodaran, a co-organiser.

The TNRC has also put forth various demands to the government, including implementation of Section 377 directives to various government departments. “Our major agenda is to encourage an anti-discrimination law at the national level and affirmative actions for LGBTIQA + community,” says Gowthaman Ranganathan, a lawyer and member of TNRC.

On a brighter side, the members expressed their gratitude for two landmark judgements last year: Decriminalisation of consensual relationship of LGBTI adults and decision of the high court which withheld an inter-caste marriage between a trans woman and a cis man. The annual Chennai Rainbow (Self-respect) March will be conducted on June 30. For details, check: https:/www.facebook.com/chennaipride.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Rainbow Pride LGBTIQA + LGBTIQ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp