11th edition of Chennai Rainbow Pride kicks off today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride gets underway from June 1. The Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition (TNRC) is conducting workshops and cultural events which celebrate visibility of alternative sexualities, gender identities and sex characteristics.

“As part of the month-long programme we are conducting a workshop on mental and sexual health, sensitisation programme for educational institutions and corporate sector, an LGBTIQ cultural event and a Discussion on Sex work and Cross-moment solidarity,” said Jaya, general manager, Sahodaran, a co-organiser.

The TNRC has also put forth various demands to the government, including implementation of Section 377 directives to various government departments. “Our major agenda is to encourage an anti-discrimination law at the national level and affirmative actions for LGBTIQA + community,” says Gowthaman Ranganathan, a lawyer and member of TNRC.

On a brighter side, the members expressed their gratitude for two landmark judgements last year: Decriminalisation of consensual relationship of LGBTI adults and decision of the high court which withheld an inter-caste marriage between a trans woman and a cis man. The annual Chennai Rainbow (Self-respect) March will be conducted on June 30. For details, check: https:/www.facebook.com/chennaipride.