God, genres, generation Z

Deepthi Parthasarathy By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The art of storytelling has existed for centuries in India. Narada is described as a travelling musician and a storyteller who appears in Mahabharata, Ramayana and the Puranas. In the present age, from the books we read to the movies we watch — everything has a story to tell. Kathakalakshepam, one such vibrant and traditional artform which weaves stories and anecdotes has evolved over the years. While names like Vishaka Hari, Dushyanth Sridhar do ring a bell, many 20-somethings too have taken a keen interest in taking up the artform as a profession.

Twenty-two-year-old Malini Sethuraman quit her cushy job at Amazon to follow her passion — storytelling aka Harikatha. “I was five years old when I gave my first stage performance at Thennangur. I have always felt that listening and narrating stories made me happy. I observed certain fundamental truths and felt peaceful while reading the texts. My grandmother is my primary inspiration — she used to tell me a lot of stories. I am glad my parents supported my decision,” she says.

Harikatha is an art form which combines storytelling, music, dance, poetry, drama, and philosophy. Accompanying Malini is Sivasri Skandaprasad who performs Sangeetha Upanyasam. “I narrate the story and Sivasri sings,” says Malini. They have been performing together for a year now.

Sivasri is a professional Carnatic musician and Bharatanatyam dancer who has been giving individual kutcheris and solo dance recitals for more than a decade now. “Sangeetha Upanyasam is definitely a part of my profession but I’m doing that more out of a thirst for knowledge, with an aim to restore the decimating faith in our Sanatana Dharma. Through these Upanyasams I feel, we can answer the questions of Gen-Y, who are waiting for a chance to pounce on the ‘blind superstitions’ that our ancestors seem to have seeded into our brains,” says Sethuraman.

The preparation behind every performance is credited to various sources. “All my doubts are for and to people at home. I read various texts and interpretations, write down my own perspective. I talk to people who have drowned in such texts, which also helps me in gaining knowledge,” says Malini. “Talking about preparation, I will have to work on the context, mood, meaning, lyrical value, language of each song that we insert. All of this needs to suit the context. Above all, timing the script is important. How much ever you listen, read from various texts, or convey messages of historical or mythical characters, the work that you present must be your brainchild. Replicas, miniatures and mirror images exist, but the original stands out,” shares Sivasri.

As far as Sangeetha Upanyasams are concerned, the importance is given to the messages that the story conveys, and music is just an aid to convey it. “We select shlokas and songs which are contextually appropriate so that people can relate to that moment of the story. We can take them into that mood. As her storytelling gives the audience a visual of the moment, the song gives them the experience of that moment. The most interesting aspect of Sangeetha Upanyasam is that any layman can understand every bit of it, unlike a Carnatic music concert,” she shares.

Malini feels that there needs to be a community for people like them so that they can learn more and spread knowledge about the art form. “It would be great if budding talents can have a space to showcase their talents and learn from experts without having to wait for sabhas to take them in. I feel that global entities can help us reach more people around the world, rather than being restricted only to one place,” she says.

Kathakalakshepam is seen as a medium by these youngsters who feel that they can reason out things in a refined manner. “Sangeetha Upanyasam helps me reach out to more people. I’m able to connect philosophically and emotionally. So, this will keep me rooted in my culture and will definitely elevate us to higher levels in life,” says Sivasri.

A breath of fresh air

Kathakalakshepam is seen as a medium by youngsters who feel that they can reason out things in a refined manner and also draws them towards this ancient art form which when narrated, feels like a breath of fresh air.

Teaching moral values

As far as Sangeetha Upanyasams are concerned, the importance is given to the messages that the story conveys, and music is an aid to convey it. “The interesting aspect of Sangeetha Upanyasam is that any layman can understand every bit of it,” shares Sivasri.