Now all your orthopaedic needs just a tap away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to make government hospitals more patients’ friendly, Orthopaedic Surgery Department of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital launched a free mobile application ‘Stan Ortho’ on Thursday to enable the public to know about the treatment services provided by it.

The app is available on Google Play store, doctors said. Speaking to Express, T Tholgapiyan, Head of the hospital’s Orthopaedic Surgery Department, said, “The app will provide all information about treatment options for a particular condition and its description. Also, 3D animation videos in the app will provide directions for particular unit or labs in the hospital.