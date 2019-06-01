Home Cities Chennai

Rs 233 crore set aside to tide over Chennai water crisis

Three lakes located at Ayanambakkam, Kolathur and Perumbakkam remain to be the government’s backup plan for the city.

Published: 01st June 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Water crisis

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To help the city tide over the ongoing water crisis, Rs 233 crore has been set aside by the State government to tap water from more agriculture fields, mines and also by adding more lorries, tanks to the existing fleets, said Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani on Friday.  

Officials said that Metro Water, which is supplying 525 MLD currently, will supply 500 MLD till November.

“Four main reservoirs of the city have storage of 6.8 per cent of their total capacity of 12,722 Mcft. An extra of 70 MLD will be tapped from mines and deep wells in Neyveli and 45 MLD from agricultural fields near Thamaraipakkam. We will buy more mini lorries and install extra HDPE tanks for distribution,” he said.

Three lakes located at Ayanambakkam, Kolathur and Perumbakkam remain to be the government’s backup plan for the city. At a cost of Rs 53 crore, works are going on to extract 30 MLD from the three lakes.  Additionally, to ensure better water distribution, 1190 HDPE tanks and 126 mini lorries of 2000-3000 litre capacity, will be brought into the system in the next 15 days, to add on to the existing 274 mini lorries, said a metro water official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water crisis chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp