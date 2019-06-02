Chennai: Man locks wife inside house for dowry, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man allegedly locked his wife inside the house at Chengalpattu as she did not bring dowry. She was later rescued and her husband was arrested on Friday. Police said Karthikeyan works in a private company at Sriperumbudur. “He was married to one Parameswari, 26, from Thoothukudi and they had a child and were residing at Adanur,” said a police officer.

Recently, Karthikeyan and his parents- Balasekar and Uma Maheshwari- demanded Parameswari to bring money from her parents, police said. At the time of Parameswari’s wedding, her family had given 65 sovereigns as dowry but Karthikeyan had been demanding more.

“When Parameswari refused to ask money from her parents, Karthikeyan allegedly locked her in their house and took away her phone. On Thursday, the woman’s parents came to visit their daughter since she was not picking their calls,” the officer said.

When Parameshwarai naratted the entire incident to her parents, they lodged a complaint with the police. Subsequently, Karthikeyan was arrested. A hunt is on for his parents. In another incident in the city, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly demanding dowry from a law college student ahead of marrying her. Police said the woman, aged 21, had been in a relationship with D Lawrence of Athipattu since 2016.

“Recently, the girl’s parents learnt about the relationship and opposed it. Subsequently, she left her house and started staying with Lawrence. His parents had promised to get both of them married. Three months later, as the wedding did not happen, the girl raised the issue with Lawrence and his family, who then demanded her dowry, stating that only then the wedding would be fixed,” said a police officer.