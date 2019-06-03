Chlorination of water vital: Health department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As there is acute water shortage in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, the health department has instructed officials to ensure that drinking water is chlorinated.K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, told Express, “We are monitoring the situation. During shortage, people usually draw water from various sources. So, we have instructed the district officials to make sure that water is chlorinated. Private tanker lorries are also being monitored.”

Another health department official said, “We are monitoring the cases in out-patient unit and laboratories. Cases in over 20 private hospitals are being monitored. There is no alarming trend.” K Krishnaraj, Deputy Director of Health Services,Tiruvallur district, said, “Most people in villages do not depend on packaged drinking water. They depend on pipeline supply or wells. A majority of them are storing water in overhead tanks. So, health inspectors are chlorinating these tanks daily.”

T Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Kancheepuram district said, “We are insisting on chlorinated water. We have taken all precautionary measures, even distributed oral rehydration salt (ORS) powder to block level medical officers.”