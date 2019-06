Air India introduces direct flight between Chennai and Varanasi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Carrier Air India will be introducing a direct flight from Chennai to Varanasi from Thursday.The flights AI-595/596 on Chennai/Varanasi/Chennai sector will be operated four days a week. AI-595 will leave Chennai at 4.50 pm and reach Varanasi at 7.05 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Similarly, the flight will depart at 10.20 am on Sunday and reach Varanasi at 12.35 pm.

In the return direction, AI-596 will leave Varanasi at 7.35 pm and will arrive at Chennai at 9.35 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On Sunday, it will leave Varanasi at 1.10pm and arrive at Chennai at 3.30pm. The fares are available from `3,565.

Similarly, additional flights on Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Ahmedabad and Chennai-Kolkata sectors will be launched from Wednesday. New flights AI 591/592 will operate daily on Chennai-Bengaluru-Chennai sector. AI- 591 will leave Chennai at 7 am and reach Bengaluru at 8 am. In the return direction, AI-592 will leave Bengaluru at 8.35 am and arrive at Chennai at 9.35 am.

The starting fares are available from `1,228. The Chennai-Ahmedabad flights will operate on all days of the week except Sundays. AI-593 will leave Chennai at 10.20 am and reach Ahmedabad at 12.50 pm. In the return direction, AI-594 will leave Ahmedabad at 1.40 pm and arrive at Chennai at 4.05pm. The starting fares are available from `3,880. The Chennai-Kolkata sector flights will operate four days a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. AI-597 will leave Chennai at 4.50pm and reach Kolkata at 7.25pm.