Celebrating the maestro, music and memories

CHENNAI: The road to EVP Film City was chock-a-block for two kilometres on Sunday, courtesy maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s concert, Isai Celebrates Isai. People using public transport alighted a few metres away and walked in the scorching heat. Cars and bikes zipped through the gates, hurrying to park and get to their seats to soak in the mood. The ticket counters were packed with never-ending queues.

Fans from different parts of Chennai and other cities reached hours in advance to find the right spot and get ready for the musical extravaganza that was awaiting them. The concert was held in association with Mercuri and print partner The New Indian Express to celebrate the 76th birthday of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. A musician who has scored for over 1,000 films and 7,000 songs, Ilaiyaraaja enjoys fans across language and barriers.

Stage technicians, securities, police inspectors, stall owners, and volunteers — all had one common connecting factor — they worshipped Ilaiyaraaja’s music. CE spoke to some of the unsung heroes at the event about the influence of maestro’s music in their lives. “I love the songs from Annakili. We have grown up listening to his music. Whether I’m happy or sad, these songs help me get past my troubles in life. The music is still fresh, relevant, and evokes the same emotions,” said P Rajendran, security personnel.

As we were talking to some more fans, the cheers and whistles got louder. The maestro had arrived and the show kick-started with fireworks and memorable numbers from his playlist. Legendary musicians SP Balasubrahmanyam and KJ Yesudas made the show extra special. A fan who came all the way from Bengaluru for the concert couldn’t resist getting up from his chair and dancing to the beats. “I proposed to my wife by singing En iniya pon nilave.

Every anniversary we made it a point to dance to Ni partha parvaikkoru nandri. The secret behind our marriage is his music. He was the main reason for romance in 80s and 90s. Raja Sir was everywhere. He truly is a genius who filled the void in many of our lives,” reminisced Ravi Mohan who came with his entire family.

The orchestra from Hungary and singer crew enthralled the audience with their acapellas and chorus. Celebrities including actor Parthepan and comedian Vivekh shared their fond memories of working with Ilaiyaraaja. The four-hour concert was a musical treat for Chennaiites, most of whom stayed until the end. The traffic personnel regulated the vehicles to ensure we reached home safe. “I specifically asked for duty today only to listen to him sing Thendral vandhu theendum podhu. You’ve all travelled so far for the same. It’s our responsibility to give you a pleasant experience,” said inspector Arul Raj.