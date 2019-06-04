Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Man who tipped off cops assaulted by gutka sellers

36-yr-old attacked after police allegedly revealed his identity to gang 

Published: 04th June 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kadhar Ali, who was allegedly beaten by gutka dealers at his residence | Express

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man, who had tipped police about gutka sale in Kancheepuram was assaulted by a gang of sellers on Sunday night after the police allegedly revealed his identity to the gang. Since police had not acted on his tip-off, the man alerted food safety officials who in turn raided shops in the locality and seized 100 kg of the banned products last week. Subsequently, on Sunday midnight a four-member gang stormed into the house of the informer and thrashed him. While Kadhar Ali suffered major injuries, his younger brother Mubarak Ali (29) escaped with scratches. Kadhar Ali who sells phenyl bottles residing in Abdul Kalam Street at Sunguvarchatram along with his mother, wife and children.

“Around 11.45 pm on Sunday, Mansoor Ali, Bilal, Ismail and Buhari barged into my house and started attacking me. My brother’s family also lives in the same house. The panicked family members cried for help as Mubarak tried to save me. I pushed everyone into one room as I did not want them to get hurt,” said Kadhar Ali who was admitted to the Kancheepuram GH. Mansoor Ali, who allegedly runs a gutka nexus was the one against whom Kadhar lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s complaint cell on May 8. Sunguvarchatram police fined Mansoor `200 and let him off.

“Since no proper action was taken, I sent a mail to the directors of the health department and food safety department on May 12. The food safety department officials raided the places which I had mentioned and seized over `4-lakh worth gutka products from the godown of Mansoor Ali. He was fined and a case was registered by Sunguvarchatram police,” said Kadhar.

Soon after the incident, Mansoor called Akbar, a cousin of Kadhar, and warned him. “He told me that Kadhar would pay for his losses,” said Akbar. Kadhar said the police were reluctant to take action against Mansoor even after they attacked him. Mansoor had lodged a counter-complaint that Kadhar had misbehaved with the former’s wife. The police have registered a case against Mansoor and his gang. 

When contacted, inspector P Rajendran of Sunguvarchatram station told Express that Kadhar had some business enmity with Mansoor.  Kancheepuram SP Santosh Haidemi said investigations were on and inquiries were being conducted with Sunguvarchatram police to find out whether they had revealed details about the informant.

Cops book five, including victim
Five persons including Kadhar have been booked for attacking Mansoor Ali. “Now the inspector is threatening that I should compromise with Mansoor or else I will be arrested for molesting his wife,” said Kadhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gutka chennai crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp